Fatal industrial accident reported at Paso Robles Truck Center 

Posted: 7:11 am, July 1, 2022 by News Staff

Accident occurred around 4 p.m. on Thursday

– One person was killed in what reports are calling an “industrial accident” at the Paso Robles Truck Center, located in the 6200 block of Monterey Road.

The accident occurred atround 4 p.m. on Thursday in the Wellsona area of Paso Robles. Multiple reports have confirmed the fatality although details are not available at this time.

This story will be updated when additional details are released.

