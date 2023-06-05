Fatal motorcycle accident reported on Highway 58

Collision remains under investigation

– On Saturday at approximately 1:46 p.m., the rider of a 2007 Harley Davidson Soft-tail, Peggy Masuda, 52, of Oxnard, was traveling southbound on Highway-58, north of W. Pozo Road, at an unknown speed. Danny Oster, 74, of Santa Margarita, was traveling in a 2021 Ford Raptor, northbound on Highway-58, north of W. Pozo Road, at approximately 35 mph.

For reasons still under investigation, Masuda reportedly drifted the motorcycle over a set of double yellow lines which delineate the northbound lane and the southbound lane. As a result, she drifted directly into the path of the Ford.

The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries. Masuda was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Hospital and was later pronounced deceased due to the injuries she sustained as a result of the crash, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.

Impairment is not suspected; however, the collision is still under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

