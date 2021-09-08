Fatal motorcycle accident reported on Lopez Drive

CHP seeking information from potential witnesses

–On Saturday at approximately 7:55 p.m., Josiah Moy Gonzalez, a 29-year-old motorcyclist from San Fernando, was traveling westbound on Lopez Drive, cast of Grieb Ranch Way, at approximately 55-60 mph. 23-year-old Robert Escamilla of Bakersfield was driving a 2016 Kia eastbound on Lopez Drive, cast of Grieb Ranch Way, at approximately 35-40 miles per hour.

For unknown reasons, Gonzalez allowed his 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle to cross over the double yellow lines from the westbound lane of Lopez Drive into the eastbound lane, directly in front of Escamilla’s Kia.

The front of the Harley Davidson collided head-on into the front of Escamilla’s Kia. This collision caused Gonzalez to be ejected from the motorcycle and continue in a southwesterly direction before he came to rest on the south shoulder of Lopez Drive. Michelle Cuiniche, a 24-year-old from Bakersfield was sitting in the right front seat of the Kia and suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital for treatment. Gonzalez suffered fatal injuries and was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s office.

If there are any witnesses to this collision, please contact Officer Clissold at the San Luis Obispo CHP office, (805) 594-8700. Next of kin has been notified.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related