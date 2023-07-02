Fatality reported on Highway 46, vehicle and motorcycle collide



– On Saturday at 5:06 p.m., Paso Robles Emergency Services responded to Highway 46 East, east of Golden Hill Road, for reports of a vehicle and motorcycle colliding in the westbound lanes.

When crews arrived on the scene they discovered a motorcycle downed. Witnesses on the scene attempted CPR to revive the motorcyclist but were unsuccessful.

As of 5:30 pm, Highway 46 East westbound is closed. Traffic for westbound lanes is being diverted to Union Road, eastbound traffic is open for traffic.

No further details were available at press time

– Report and photo by Anthony Reed

