Fatality reported on Highway 46, vehicle and motorcycle collide 

Posted: 6:32 pm, July 1, 2023 by News Staff

accident on highway 46 paso robles
– On Saturday at 5:06 p.m., Paso Robles Emergency Services responded to Highway 46 East, east of Golden Hill Road, for reports of a vehicle and motorcycle colliding in the westbound lanes.

When crews arrived on the scene they discovered a motorcycle downed. Witnesses on the scene attempted CPR to revive the motorcyclist but were unsuccessful.

As of 5:30 pm, Highway 46 East westbound is closed. Traffic for westbound lanes is being diverted to Union Road, eastbound traffic is open for traffic.

No further details were available at press time

– Report and photo by Anthony Reed

