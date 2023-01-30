Father-daughter sweetheart dance returns this weekend

Event returns to Pavillion on the Lake in Atascadero

– The City of Atascadero will present the 18th annual Father-Daughter Sweetheart Dance at Pavillion on the Lake in Atascadero on Feb. 3 and 4. This year’s theme is “Under the Sea.”

Fathers, uncles, grandfathers, or anyone with a special girl is invited to spend a semi-formal evening dancing to music from DJ Manny Medina with snacks, door prizes, and more.

The Friday, Feb. 3 dance is nearly sold out, but tickets are available for the Saturday, Feb. 4 dance from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Avenue in Atascadero. Jimmy De, professional photographer, will be on-site with affordable picture packages to make memories last forever. Advance ticket purchases only; tickets will not be available at the door.

Ticket prices are $34 per couple for Atascadero residents with a 93422-zip code and $39 per couple for non-residents. Tickets for additional daughters are $5. Tickets can only be purchased at the Colony Park Community Center located at 5599 Traffic Way, Atascadero, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit www.visitatascadero.com to download and print the ticket registration form or call (805) 470-3360 for additional information.

Share To Social Media