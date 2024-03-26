Father-son altercation leads to elder abuse arrest

Brian Andres, 42, arrested and booked into county jail

– Brian Andres, 42, was arrested by Paso Robles Police Department officers on charges of felony elder abuse after he allegedly assaulted his 71-year-old father inside their home.

On Mar. 25 around 10:15 a.m., a 9-1-1 call was made by the elderly victim reporting the assault at their residence in the 2300 block of Oak Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim outside the home, with injuries to his face and arm.

Andres briefly emerged from the residence but retreated inside upon seeing law enforcement personnel on scene.

After negotiations lasting over an hour, Paso Robles Police officers forcibly entered the home and apprehended Andres without further incident.

Andres faces charges of felony elder abuse, with an enhancement due to the victim’s age, along with a probation violation. He was subsequently booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Share To Social Media