Featured artist at Sculpterra Winery for June and July is Janet Allenspach 

–Janet Allenspach is the featured artist of the month for June and July at Sculpterra Winery in Paso Robles. Allenspach recently moved to the central coast area, where she says she is enjoying a reawakening of her passion for the arts and works in the past. She learned from a local artist in the Ventura area and is inspired by classic famous artists including Monet and Van Gogh.

With a flair for exploring all mediums, Allenspach uses a wide range of materials, anything she can find to include in her works, adding depth and texture, along with captivating vivid colors and to her paintings. She is inspired by the colors of Monet and the intensity of the works of Van Gogh, looking to nature and natural settings as an influence on her pieces.

Allenspach’s art will be featured at Sculpterra Winery through June and July of 2021. Sculpterra is open for wine tasting, art shows, live music on weekends, and wine tours.

