February is CASA Recruitment Month

–CASA of San Luis Obispo County kicks off its February recruitment drive with news: CASA now offers a new, hybrid training program through CASA University. This new platform makes completing training easier and more convenient than ever. The CASA University training is a 36-hour course that combines a self-paced, online curriculum that is user-friendly and easy to navigate with four in-person classes over a two week period.

If you are interested in learning more, attend an Information Session and fill out an application if you wish to become a volunteer. Once your application is received, you will be contacted to schedule an interview. Contact CASA directly with any questions at (805) 541-6542 or check out the website at https://slocasa.org/volunteer-at-casa/

About CASA of San Luis Obispo County

Court Appointed Special Advocates of San Luis Obispo County (CASA of SLO County) is a nonprofit organization that advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children within the court system. CASA of SLO County recruits and trains volunteer advocates, who are paired with individual children to learn their situations and stand up for their needs. CASA of SLO County is a local partner of National CASA, which provides support to a network of more than 1,050 local community program offices. Their mission is to ensure that each and every child grows up in a safe, nurturing and permanent home. For more information, visit www.slocasa.org.

