Federal funding secured for North County projects

$3.5 million allocated for specified projects

– Rep. Jimmy Panetta, United States Representative for the North County community, has announced significant federal funding allocations for various local projects aimed at enhancing public safety and community infrastructure.

In a recent communication to community members, Panetta highlighted his commitment to securing federal support for initiatives addressing critical issues within the region. With an emphasis on improving the quality of life for residents, the allocated funds amount to a total of $3.5 million for the specified projects.

Among the initiatives receiving federal backing are:

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Training Facility: A grant of $500,000 has been secured to facilitate the design and construction of a comprehensive public safety training facility in Paso Robles. This facility will cater to joint police and fire training needs, including live fire exercises and specialized police training such as SWAT and active shooter scenarios. Additionally, the funding aims to enhance Paso Robles’ Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating, a crucial factor in determining homeowners’ insurance premiums.

New Cambria Ambulance Station: Rep. Panetta has secured $1 million to establish a new ambulance station in Cambria. The funding will support the construction of living quarters for first responders, EMS professionals, and administrative staff, along with a dedicated garage to house ambulances and essential medical equipment.

New Templeton Fire Engine: A federal investment of $1 million has been earmarked for the acquisition of a new fire engine for Templeton. This acquisition is deemed vital for bolstering public safety measures and fortifying the community’s resilience against fire hazards.

Atascadero Downtown Infrastructure Enhancement: Rep. Panetta has allocated $1 million for the revitalization of Atascadero’s downtown infrastructure. The funding will facilitate the transformation of a major corridor into a two-lane multimodal roadway, aimed at improving pedestrian and cyclist amenities. Additionally, the project includes provisions for over 130 parking spaces, upgraded accessibility features, public gathering areas, street lighting enhancements, and landscaping improvements.

Rep. Panetta has expressed his commitment to providing continued updates on federally funded projects and encourages community members to reach out with any inquiries. For further information, individuals are encouraged to contact Rep. Panetta’s office at (831) 424-2229 or to send a message through his official website.

