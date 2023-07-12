Felon arrested for possession of 24 firearms, ammo, explosive device

Sheriff’s office conducts search at residence in rural Paso Robles

– On June 23, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit served a search warrant at a residence in the 4500 block of Farousse Way in rural Paso Robles.

Detectives located 24 firearms, multiple calibers of ammunition, and an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED). Detectives identified Billy Benjamin Hernandez, 51, of Atascadero, as being in possession of these firearms. Hernandez is a convicted felon.

On June 28, detectives with the sheriff’s special operations unit arrested Hernandez for 24 counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, seven counts of possession of an assault weapon, three counts of possession of a short barrel rifle, one count of possession of a machine gun, five counts of a felon in possession of ammunition, and one count of possession of a destructive device.

Detectives also served a search warrant at the residence of Hernandez in the 4300 block of Nogales Avenue in Atascadero and located multiple firearms.

Hernandez was additionally charged with 15 counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession of an assault weapon, three counts of possession of a short barrel rifle, two counts of possession of a machine gun, five counts of felon in possession of ammunition, and one count of committing a felony while on bail.

Hernandez is currently in custody.

