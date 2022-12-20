Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Felt appliqué brooch is library’s February craft project 

Posted: 7:25 am, December 20, 2022 by News Staff
quilt img

– The public is invited to learn a new skill or improve their crafting abilities with the Paso Robles City Library’s monthly craft series. Crafters will enjoy February’s appliqué project. Inspired by the quilts used by those traveling the Underground Railroad, create a wearable felt appliqué brooch resembling one of the blocks commonly used on these historic quilts. This is a perfect class for beginning and intermediate crafters, requiring design, sewing, and embroidery techniques.

To participate in this class, register with a Paso Robles City Library card before Friday, Jan. 13. Once registered, participants will receive information about the pickup event on Wednesday, Feb. 1. New this month – registrants must be present to receive the craft materials.

Work on your kit until Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m., then come back to the library to show off what you have done and pick up the craft for March. Light refreshments will be provided. Space is limited. Activity is designed for ages 16 and up.

Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

 

Comments

