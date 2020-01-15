Female suspect at large after stabbing incident at Niblick Chevron



–On Tuesday night at approximately 7:30 p.m., authorities responded to the Chevron at 190 Niblick Road in Paso Robles to a male with a reported laceration to the neck reportedly caused by a female suspect.

The female assailant is reported to have left the scene in a vehicle shortly after the stabbing.

Paso Robles police checked a nearby RV looking for a female suspect to no avail and are currently investigating in the area. It is believed that the victim ran from the trailer to the Chevron for help.

The victim was transported to the Sierra Vista trauma unit.

No further details are available at this time.

Report and pics by Jason Brock

