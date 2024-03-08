Fiber & Fringe textile art non-profit announces new classes

Recently opened store and studio is up and running, now offering classes

– Today, textile art nonprofit Fiber & Fringe announced a new class schedule at its recently opened location on 641 Spring Street in Paso Robles.

“The store and studio are finally up and running and we are offering textile art classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced students,” said Founder Edith Schneider.

Fiber & Fringe is a new non-profit, where people can donate yarn, fabrics, tools, and equipment. “Our mission is to live sustainable and re-direct all those materials into the community, teaching people a new craft, showing them how to use a pattern and helping everybody find a new hobby,” said Schneider.

Upcoming classes:

Monday March 4, 2-4 p.m.: Continental Knitting for beginners $40

Monday March 11, 2-4 p.m.: Continental Knitting for advanced students $40

Monday March 18, 2-4 p.m.: Continental Knitting problem solving $40

Wednesday March 27, 5.30-7.30 p.m.: Pompom Earrings free at the PR library

Monday April 15, 2-4 p.m.: Tunisian Crochet $40

Monday April 22, 2-4 p.m.: Continental Knitting for beginners $40

Monday April 29, 2-4 p.m.: Crochet for beginners $40

Monday May 6, 2-4 p.m.: Tassels and Decorative Ropes $40

Monday May 13, 2-4 p.m.: Continental Knitting for advanced students $40

Monday May 20, 2-4 p.m.: Continental Knitting problem solving $40

Saturday May 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Tunisian Crochet free at the PR library

Class registration is through the website: www.fiberandfringe.org.

The store is currently open on Monday, Tuesday and by appointment. Donation requirements are also on the website.

