Field of Light exhibit hosting ‘Sensorio Gives Back Sunday’

–Visitors planning to experience the world-acclaimed outdoor art exhibition of glowing fields of light will also assist local children, youth, and families impacted by trauma, as well as a local food bank, when Paso Robles’ Sensorio hosts “Sensorio Gives Back Sunday,” to be held Sunday, Sept. 27. $20 of each ticket sold on that date for the Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio will go towards supporting Family Care Network and SLO Food Bank, with $10 donated to each of the two organizations.

The exhibit by Australian light artist Bruce Munro is currently viewable through Jan, 3, 2021. Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio is located at Sensorio, 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. Tickets must be purchased in advance, no sales will be offered on-site. For more information, the public may visit SensorioPaso.com or call (805) 226-4287.

To learn more about the Family Care Network, Inc.’s programs, go to www.fcni.org.

To learn more about the work done by the SLO Food Bank throughout SLO County, go to www.slofoodbank.org.

Inclement weather may cause a cancellation. All ticket holders will be offered a future date at full value. Viewings are in one-hour intervals. Second- and third-hour guests will be admitted as guests exit. The parking lot will open half an hour prior to the exhibit opening time. In accordance with local health requirements, mask/face coverings required for all guests.

Prior to admittance, every ticket buyer will be required to read and sign upon entrance a document confirming that they currently have no COVID-19 symptoms, and have not knowingly come into contact with anyone that has symptoms of COVID-19 or any flu-like virus in the past 14 days.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at SensorioPaso.com, online only. No “at the door – box office” sales until further notice.

Share this post!

email

Related