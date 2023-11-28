Fifth annual ECHO Turkey Trot raises record $90,000

Event was also the most attended to date

– El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has announced the success of its 5th annual North County Turkey Trot, which took place on Thanksgiving Day. This year’s event marked a historic milestone as the most attended Turkey Trot in ECHO’s history, bringing the community together for a day of fun, generosity, and compassion.

The 5K Fun Run/Walk, held at the Atascadero Lake, saw a record number of participants, according to ECHO, and the event raised $90,000 thanks to the generosity of participants, sponsors, and the community at large. These funds will play a crucial role in advancing ECHO’s mission of providing shelter and support for individuals facing homelessness and other related challenges in our community.

One standout contributor to the event’s success was sponsor The BLoved Foundation, who generously matched all community donations.

“We are truly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming response to our 5th Annual North County Turkey Trot. The unprecedented turnout and the incredible generosity of our community, coupled with the support of sponsors like The BLoved Foundation, highlight the strength of our shared commitment to creating a positive impact,” said Wendy Lewis, CEO at El Camino Homeless Organization.

For more information about El Camino Homeless Organization and its mission, visit Echoshelter.org.

