Fifth county jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

–A fifth inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate was asymptomatic and tested positive on Sept. 26. The inmate had recently been arrested five days prior and as a result, had been in a quarantine unit per the health protocols of the county jail.

There was no exposure to other inmates. Also, there was no exposure to jail staff since they are required to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The total number of inmates who have been infected with COVID-19 is now five.

Since March 2020, a total of six sheriff’s deputies have tested positive for the virus: three correctional deputies and three patrol deputies.

The county jail says it continues to be vigilant with screening, testing, and isolating sick individuals to protect staff, inmates, and the public.

