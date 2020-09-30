Paso Robles News|Wednesday, September 30, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Fig at Courtney’s House re-opens thanks in part to grant
  • Follow Us!

Fig at Courtney’s House re-opens thanks in part to grant 

Posted: 3:37 am, September 30, 2020 by News Staff

–The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo recently awarded Courtney’s House a Rapid Response grant due to the impact the COVID-19 shutdowns and closures have had on its social and enrichment programs, and its full-service cafe called Fig.

The grant of $5000 has helped reopen the cafe, which had been closed since March 16, 2020.

This is the second grant awarded to Courtney’s House by The Community Foundation this year. In June, a Community Needs award of $4465 was funded to help continue their mission of inclusion and opportunity, training, and employing adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities to find meaningful work in the food industry.

Fig at Courtney’s House is located at 311 6th St. in Templeton. For hours, menu, and more information, click here. 



Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.