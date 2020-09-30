Fig at Courtney’s House re-opens thanks in part to grant

–The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo recently awarded Courtney’s House a Rapid Response grant due to the impact the COVID-19 shutdowns and closures have had on its social and enrichment programs, and its full-service cafe called Fig.

The grant of $5000 has helped reopen the cafe, which had been closed since March 16, 2020.

This is the second grant awarded to Courtney’s House by The Community Foundation this year. In June, a Community Needs award of $4465 was funded to help continue their mission of inclusion and opportunity, training, and employing adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities to find meaningful work in the food industry.

Fig at Courtney’s House is located at 311 6th St. in Templeton. For hours, menu, and more information, click here.

