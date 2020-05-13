Paso Robles News|Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Fighter jet flyover to salute Central California frontline workers 

Posted: 5:22 am, May 13, 2020 by News Staff

–Four fighter jets with the California Air National Guard will be part of a flyover Wednesday in a tribute to health care workers, first responders and others on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Originally, the flyover also included Southern California, but the schedule was altered, with a note that “the Thunderbirds will be in SoCal on Friday.” The Air Force Thunderbirds are expected to be in SoCal on Friday. Read the full story from NBC Los Angeles here. 

Here’s where and when to expect the flyover. Times subject to change.

  • 10 a.m.: Takeoff from Fresno
  • 10:05 a.m.: Reedley/Selma
  • 10:11 a.m.: Madera
  • 10:16 a.m.: Merced
  • 10:31 a.m.: Sacramento
  • 10:43: Richmond/Oakland
  • 10:56 a.m.: San Jose
  • 11:04 a.m.: Monterey
  • 11:23 a.m.: Paso Robles and Templeton
  • 11:25 a.m.: San Luis Obispo
  • 11:36 a.m.: Santa Barbara
  • 11:48 a.m.: Bakersfield
  • 12:03 p.m.: Fresno/Clovis

 

 

Comments

