Fighter jet flyover to salute Central California frontline workers

–Four fighter jets with the California Air National Guard will be part of a flyover Wednesday in a tribute to health care workers, first responders and others on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Originally, the flyover also included Southern California, but the schedule was altered, with a note that “the Thunderbirds will be in SoCal on Friday.” The Air Force Thunderbirds are expected to be in SoCal on Friday. Read the full story from NBC Los Angeles here.

Here’s where and when to expect the flyover. Times subject to change.

10 a.m.: Takeoff from Fresno

10:05 a.m.: Reedley/Selma

10:11 a.m.: Madera

10:16 a.m.: Merced

10:31 a.m.: Sacramento

10:43: Richmond/Oakland

10:56 a.m.: San Jose

11:04 a.m.: Monterey

11:23 a.m.: Paso Robles and Templeton

11:25 a.m.: San Luis Obispo

11:36 a.m.: Santa Barbara

11:48 a.m.: Bakersfield

12:03 p.m.: Fresno/Clovis

