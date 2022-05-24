‘Film on the Farm’ fundraiser features water documentary by local filmmaker

Tickets for the June 3 fundraiser at Hartley Farms on sale now

– On June 3, join FARMstead ED and Hartley Farms in San Miguel as they host local filmmaker Brittany App for a special screening of her documentary “Where There Once Was Water.” The evening will kick off at 6 p.m., welcoming ticketed guests to enjoy the farm for BYO picnics and local libations, followed by a discussion with panelists representing an extensive knowledge of San Luis Obispo County water issues. The film will be shown immediately following.

The cost of the event is only $15, and all proceeds will go to the Upper Salinas Las Tablas Resource Conservation District (USLTRCD), an organization providing education and partnerships to teach and encourage good stewardship of natural resources.

App is a familiar name to many Central Coast residents. Her photography has graced the pages of many local publications, and in 2013, she turned her passion and lens toward the issue of drought in her native California. Her project ultimately became “Where There Was Once Water,” a full-length film that has gained critical praise for its unblinking, yet hopeful examination of the West’s water crisis.

As App notes on her website, the film is “A documentary centered on solutions. This is a look at the driest of places – California and the Southwest – and the deepest of spaces – our inner worlds and the stories we choose to tell. We are invited to change our perspective, to rewrite our stories, and ultimately, to heal our broken relationships with natural world.”

At “Film on the Farm,” you’ll be invited to join the esteemed panel in that effort – to become an advocate for sustainable practices and water conservation efforts. Joining App on the evening’s panel are: Brent Burchett, SLO Farm Bureau; Jason Haas, Tablas Creek Vineyard; Audrey Taub, SLO Beaver Brigade, Devin Best, Upper Salinas Las Tablas Resource Conservation District (USLTRCD) and Barbara Goodrich, Hartley Farms.

Tickets for the June 3 “Film on the Farm” fundraiser at Hartley Farms in San Miguel are $15, and available at farmsteaded.com. For more about Brittany App and her “Where There Once Was Water” film, go to wherethereoncewaswater.com.

