Film screening event happening in San Luis Obispo

SLOMotion & The Mountain Air Present ‘Common Ground,’ and ‘Purple Mountains’

–On Oct. 16, ​SLOMotion and The Mountain Air will be co-hosting a virtual screening and limited in-person screening both on Friday, Oct, 16, 6:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Limited in-person screening will happen outside at The Mountain Air in San Luis Obispo. Jeremy Jones of ‘Purple Mountains’ will attend and host a live Q&A. Tickets to both are available at ​slomotionfilm.com.

About the films:

Common Ground,​ a short film highlighting how the “outdoor state” unites us all. No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, we can come together through our mutual love of the outdoors and ​land​ we are lucky enough to play on. We all have some way we enjoy the majesty of America’s natural landscape; that is our common ground. Watch it ​here​.

Purple Mountains -​ Everytime we hurdle towards an election day, many wonder: why is climate change such a divisive issue? Through the perspective of pro-snowboarder Jeremy Jones, “Purple Mountains” aims to not only understand that polarization but build bridges between conflicting ideologies in the outdoor community.

Jones has an intimate relationship with the outdoors, which are his escape and where his legacy is rooted. But, over the course of his 45 years, he’s seen things change: more extreme weather, fewer snow days, and economic strain on mountain towns. Motivated to protect the places he loves, Jeremy sets out on a physical and philosophical journey to find common ground with others who live to play outdoors across diverse political backgrounds. “Purple Mountains is a film about stepping outside of our political bubbles and truly listening. It’s about finding common ground through a shared love of the outdoors and sports,” says Murphy. “The film captures Jeremy’s evolution as an athlete, activist, business owner and father, and follows him as he forges toward a common future where clean air, clean water and a healthy environment are the priority.” In the end, the mission is to “stoke the vote” and remind the “outdoor state” of their power at the polls.

The film is presented by Protect Our Winters, in partnership with Clif Bar, the Manitou Fund and Sitka Gear. The impact campaign is being directed by Sound Off Films. ​Jeremy Jones will be in attendance and host a live Q&A after each screening.

Watch the trailer for the film ​here.

