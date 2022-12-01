Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 1, 2022
Final election count begins next Wednesday 

Posted: 7:41 am, December 1, 2022 by News Staff

vote

Sent by the office of San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano:

– We are in the home stretch of the official canvass. The final count will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At the conclusion of the count, the county clerk-recorder will then certify the results of the Nov. 8 General Election.

Letters to cure voter signatures must be received in the County Elections Office by 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. There are approximately 960 letters still left to be returned. Voters can return their letters by:

• Mailing the signed statement in the enclosed envelope that was provided with the letter.
• Email the signed statement to elections@co.slo.ca.us.
• Fax the signed statement to our office at (805) 781-1111.
• Deliver the signed statement in person to the elections office located at 1055 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo.

For questions, contact Cano at ecano@co.slo.ca.us.

 

