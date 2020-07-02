Final ‘Junior Giants at Home’ summer season begins July 6

–The final Junior Giants at Home 4-week summer season begins on Monday, July 6.

Practices will be hosted twice weekly and provide kids and teens with an opportunity to connect virtually with other local players through live, age-specific sessions that feature exclusive videos from the San Francisco Giants coaching staff.

Families can sign up to participate by visiting jrgiantsathome.org and can register for a league in their local area. Friends and family across the country can also participate by selecting the “Out of Market” league option on the registration webpage.

