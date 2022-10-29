Paso Robles News|Saturday, October 29, 2022
Find your zen at Bianchi Winery 

Posted: 7:42 am, October 29, 2022 by Access Publishing

– A message from Bianchi Winery –

Yoga at Paso Robles winery

Yoga and wine event is Nov. 5

– What better way to find your inner peace than with yoga and wine?

Bianchi will be hosting a morning yoga session with the amazing Sarah Colesanti and then cooling off with a glass of wine!

$30 gets you the hour session and includes one glass of any Bianchi Winery Signature Selection wine. So come on down and get your meditation and Merlot, your pranayama and Chardonnay, maybe a pose and a pinot? No reservations are needed, just show up and have a relaxing morning.

Date: Nov. 5, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Location: Bianchi Winery & Tasting Room, 3380 Branch Rd. Paso Robles, CA 93446
Price: $30

Please bring your yoga mat, towel & water.

For upcoming events in Paso Robles and Laguna Beach, please check https://www.bianchiwine.com/paso-robles-winery-events/ or email pasotasting@bianchiwine.com.

Comments

