Fine and performing arts in-person events return to Cuesta College

– The arts are back in-person at Cuesta College. Both the Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center (CPAC) and the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery announce the return of in-person concerts, events, and exhibitions for the fall semester.

“We are so excited to welcome the community back to the CPAC for our (re)opening weekend,” said Joan Hurwit, CPAC Supervisor. “After such challenging times, it’s a dream come true to perform for an audience again – the musicians feed off that energy. With protective measures to keep our patrons safe, we do hope everyone takes advantage of returning to live performance!”

The following events at the CPAC will be live indoor concerts with COVID-19 protocols and vaccination/testing requirements in place. The concerts will also be available via live stream at a discounted price. General admission tickets are $15, student tickets are $10, and virtual tickets are $5. Tickets are available for purchase at tickets.cuesta.edu.

Randy Brecker & Ada Rovatti with Cuesta Jazz Ensemble and Arthur White’s Merge Jazz Collective; Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Harold J. Miossi CPAC Mainstage Theater. Randy Brecker of Brecker Brothers fame and his wife Ada Rovatti will first be featured with the Cuesta Jazz Ensemble and then with Arthur White’s MERGE Jazz Collective Band. An exciting evening full of new music and amazing sounds.

Acoustic Guitar Concert with the Cuesta Jazz Ensemble and Arthur White’s Merge Jazz Collective; Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Harold J. Miossi CPAC Mainstage Theater. Always a favorite of the community, this concert features outstanding local and touring recording artists Dorian Michael, Samuel Shalhoub, and Jennifer Martin, with special guest L.A. recording studio ace Mark Goldenberg. All profits benefit the Cuesta College guitar program.

Cuesta Choirs: Back into the Groove featuring Cuesta Voce and Chamber Singers; Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Harold J. Miossi CPAC Mainstage Theater. Enjoy a wide variety of groove-based music, ranging from Jazz to Gospel to multi-meter modern dance forms and classical waltzes with Cuesta College’s two top vocal ensembles.

The Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery at Cuesta College is partnering with R.A.C.E. Matters SLO’s Belonging Project to present we are here, an exhibition of Black portraits of community members who speak their individual and collective truths as creatives, activists, entrepreneurs, parents, and community members. The photographic collection is inspired by the work of famed abolitionist, writer, and statesman Frederick Douglass, who viewed Black self-representation and photographic portraiture as powerful tools for supporting Black liberation.

“We are here” is in collaboration with photographer and Cuesta College alumnus Eric DeShawn Lerma and cinematographer Stephen Heraldo of Community Roots Project. The opening reception is on Friday, Oct. 15, from 5 – 7:30 p.m. A panel discussion will also be held via Zoom at bit.ly/cuestawearehere on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 5:30 p.m.

The Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery is in Room 7170 on Cuesta College’s San Luis Obispo campus. Admission to the gallery is free. Please visit the gallery webpage or call (805) 546-3202 for a schedule of exhibits and hours of operation.

Effective Oct. 15, students, employees, and visitors who access Cuesta College campuses and facilities must provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours of the campus visit. Following CDC guidelines, proper face coverings are required in all indoor public areas and shared spaces for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Find out more about Cuesta College’s vaccine requirement at cuesta.edu/vaccine.

