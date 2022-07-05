Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Fire breaks out near Camp Roberts 

Posted: 7:15 am, July 5, 2022 by News Staff

Power at military base shut off Monday

– Firefighters responded to a fire that ignited near Camp Roberts on Monday. As of Monday afternoon, the fire had grown to 150 acres and was 60-percent contained. Overnight efforts aimed to contain the fire fully by 8 a.m. this morning. As of this morning, the fire was 95-percent contained at 166 acres:

The fire started in a riverbed near Camp Roberts’ East Garrison, according to reports. The cause is still under investigation. Minimal smoke may have been visible from North and Southbound Highway 101.

The military base shut off power Sunday afternoon and restored it to some areas by 10 p.m., according to a Camp Roberts Installation Services Facebook post.

 

