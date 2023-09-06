Paso Robles News|Thursday, September 7, 2023
Fire contained in Adelaida Tuesday 

Posted: 7:20 am, September 6, 2023 by News Staff

– Cal Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire yesterday near the 8900 block of Adelaida Rd. in the community of Adelaida in rural Paso Robles.

When crews arrived at the scene they found a 1/4 acre vegetation fire burning in the creekbed. Forward progress was stopped and the fire was fully contained around 6 p.m., according to Cal Fire tweets:

