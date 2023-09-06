Fire contained in Adelaida Tuesday

– Cal Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire yesterday near the 8900 block of Adelaida Rd. in the community of Adelaida in rural Paso Robles.

When crews arrived at the scene they found a 1/4 acre vegetation fire burning in the creekbed. Forward progress was stopped and the fire was fully contained around 6 p.m., according to Cal Fire tweets:

VEGETATION FIRE: Firefighters & #RanchIC at scene of a vegetation fire near the 8900 block of Adelaida Rd in the community of Adelaida rural Paso Robles. 1/4 of an acre burning in the creek bed, forward progress has been stopped. #CALFIRESLU #SLOCountyFire pic.twitter.com/DpRlablaD5 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) September 5, 2023

