Firefighters save home from vegetation fire in Atascadero 

Posted: 7:45 am, August 13, 2022 by News Staff

Fire ignited in vegetation, spread to front porch of residence

– Yesterday around 4:32 p.m., firefighters responded to a 30’ x 75’ area of landscaping/vegetation on fire in the 9000 block of Las Lomas in Atascadero.

The fire was extending into the front porch of a residence and caught the overhanging eve area of the porch on fire. Crews quickly extinguished the vegetation fire and proceeded to extinguish the section of porch eve that was burning. The fire was controlled within 15 minutes. fire atascadero 2

Crews remained on the scene for approximately two hours performing overhaul and checking for any further extension. Crews from Atascadero Fire, Atascadero State Hospital Fire, Paso Robles Fire, Templeton Fire, Cal Fire, San Luis Ambulance, and Atascadero Police Department responded.

One vehicle sustained heat damage prior to being moved by the resident. No injuries were reported.

