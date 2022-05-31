Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Fire contained in Paso Robles Sunday night 

Posted: 6:42 am, May 31, 2022 by News Staff

Fire burned half and acre in the river bed

– A vegetation fire was contained to one-half acre by firefighters Sunday night in Paso Robles, according to a report by KSBY.

The fire reportedly burned half an acre in the river bottom in the area of Sulphur Spring Road and Highway 101 near the wastewater plant.

It broke out around 9:15 p.m. Crews were reportedly mopping up and clearing the scene until around midnight.

No further information is available at this time. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

