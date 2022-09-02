Paso Robles News|Friday, September 2, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Fire contained in Salinas Riverbed
  • Follow Us!

Fire contained in Salinas Riverbed 

Posted: 7:41 am, September 2, 2022 by News Staff

cal fire

Fire reportedly burned a roughly 100-ft by 30-ft area

– A fire broke out in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles Friday morning, according to a report by KSBY.

The fire was first called in at 6 a.m. along Sulphur Springs Rd. near the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services and Cal Fire responded, and forward progress was stopped at about 6:30 a.m.

The fire burned a roughly 100-foot by 30-foot area, according to KSBY.  No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon

Tweet
fb-share-icon

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.