Fire contained in Salinas Riverbed

Fire reportedly burned a roughly 100-ft by 30-ft area

– A fire broke out in the Salinas Riverbed in Paso Robles Friday morning, according to a report by KSBY.

The fire was first called in at 6 a.m. along Sulphur Springs Rd. near the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services and Cal Fire responded, and forward progress was stopped at about 6:30 a.m.

The fire burned a roughly 100-foot by 30-foot area, according to KSBY. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

