Fire crews contain blaze at Paso Robles commercial storage yard

Cause of the fire was from discarded smoking material

– At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to the rear of the property located at 1134 Black Oak Drive for a reported vegetation fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a vegetation fire burning between two commercial properties with difficult access. The fire spread to an adjacent commercial storage yard in the 3200 block of Riverside Ave. which contained an assortment of roofing material. The burning roofing material produced a large black column of smoke that was visible throughout the city. The fire was quickly contained and did not spread to any nearby structures.

Three fire engines, and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded to the incident. Under the city’s automatic aid agreement, two engines from CAL FIRE/SLO County immediately responded to assist. In total, 16 firefighters worked to control the fire. Additional assistance was provided by Paso Robles Police Department.

Further investigation determined the cause of the fire was from discarded smoking material. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind everyone of the importance of safely discarding smoking material.

