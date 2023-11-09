Fire crews contain early morning fire in Salinas Riverbed

Fire reportedly originated from an escaped warming fire at an adjacent encampment

– In the early hours this morning, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a vegetation fire in the Salinas River south of Niblick. The initial call came in at 3:35 a.m.

Upon arrival, the first responding units identified the fire situated in the center of the riverbed, posing challenges for access, according to a press release. The fire, spanning a 20ft x 20ft area, reportedly originated from an escaped warming fire at an adjacent encampment.

Paso Robles deployed three fire engines and one Battalion Chief to address the incident. In accordance with the city’s automatic aid agreements, two fire engines and a battalion chief from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire, along with one fire engine from Atascadero Fire, also joined the response.

The prompt and coordinated efforts of the firefighting teams resulted in containment, and there were no reported injuries.

High fire danger conditions are expected to persist through the weekend in the Central Coast and interior valleys. This heightened risk is reportedly attributed to low humidities and windy conditions associated with a Santa Ana wind event affecting southern California.

