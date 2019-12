Fire crews respond to report of fire in riverbed



–Fire crews responded Monday morning to a report of a fire in the Salinas Riverbed near the insection of Highway 46 and Highway 101.

Smoke from the fire was visible, but the size of the fire is yet to be determined.

Paso Robles Police are reporting that a pile of trash was burning and someone was reportedly adding to it. Medics responded to one reported burn victim.

No further information is available at this time.

Report by Jason Brock

