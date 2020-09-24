Paso Robles News|Thursday, September 24, 2020
Fire crews respond to smoke emergency in Atascadero 

Posted: 2:56 am, September 24, 2020 by News Staff

–Firefighters from Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles, and SLO County Fire responded late Wednesday afternoon to reports of a fire at the RoCoco Luxe Women’s Consignment Store at 5985 Traffic Way in Atascadero. The store is separated from the Carlton Hotel by a narrow pedestrian alley.

Atascadero Fire Chief Casey Bryson said a faulty dryer operating behind the consignment store produced a lot of smoke, but no fire. The smoke-filled the consignment store and leaked into the Book Odyssey Store next store.

Firefighters surveyed the damage, then set up large fans to clear the air. No injuries were reported. No estimates on the smoke damage to clothing at the consignment store.

Chief Bryson says people need to be sure their dryers are well-maintained.



