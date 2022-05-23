Fire damages single-family dwelling in Creston

No injuries reported

– Firefighters contained a structure fire at a single-family dwelling in Creston Friday evening. The fire reportedly started around 4:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of N. Ryan Rd. and spread to nearby vegetation, burning about 1/4 acre in total.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause is under investigation. Reports say that the structure was not a complete loss.

No further information is available at this time.

STRUCTURE FIRE INTO THE WILDLAND: 4000 Block of North Ryan Rd in Creston CA. #RyanIC at scene structure fire and wildland fire are both fully contained to 1/4 acre. Cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/aVgDCea4ia — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 21, 2022

