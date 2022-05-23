Paso Robles News|Monday, May 23, 2022
Fire damages single-family dwelling in Creston 

structure fire creston

No injuries reported

– Firefighters contained a structure fire at a single-family dwelling in Creston Friday evening. The fire reportedly started around 4:50 p.m. in the 4000 block of N. Ryan Rd. and spread to nearby vegetation, burning about 1/4 acre in total.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause is under investigation. Reports say that the structure was not a complete loss.

No further information is available at this time.

 


