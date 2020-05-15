Fire department wildland urban interface training happening next week

–The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department would like to inform the public of a Wildland Urban Interface training drill on May 18, 19, and 22.

Fire apparatus and personnel will be present at the Paso Robles airport between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Firefighters will be training using real fire evolutions; some smoke may be seen coming from the airport area.

This training provides members a unique opportunity to prepare for the upcoming fire season.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the community that the upcoming fire season is approaching. Please review the Ready, Set, Go program to see how you can be more prepared. It is found at the following link: https://www.readyforwildfire.org/prepare-for-wildfire/ready-set-go-campaign/

Share this post!



Related