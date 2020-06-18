Paso Robles News|Thursday, June 18, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Fire destroys at least one RV on North County property
  • Follow Us!

Fire destroys at least one RV on North County property 

Posted: 4:47 am, June 18, 2020 by News Staff

 

whitley gardens paso robles–At least one RV has been destroyed by a fire in Whitley Gardens near Paso Robles. Reports say that the flames extended into multiple RV’s, cars, and trash.

The fire was first reported at 8:39 p.m. and firefighters reported containing the blaze two hours later.



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.