Fire destroys at least one RV on North County property

–At least one RV has been destroyed by a fire in Whitley Gardens near Paso Robles. Reports say that the flames extended into multiple RV’s, cars, and trash.

The fire was first reported at 8:39 p.m. and firefighters reported containing the blaze two hours later.

VEHICLE FIRE: Grace Dr x Ross Dr. #GraceIC RV on Fire extended into multiple RV’s, vehicles., and refuse. Fire has been contained. #Firefighters will remain on scene two more hours for mop up. @PasoRoblesFire Assisting. #CountyofSlo pic.twitter.com/YCvw4DYAeo — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 18, 2020

