Fire destroys home of murdered Paso Robles man’s family

Gofundme started to support the family

– A destructive fire has taken everything from the parents of Trevon Perry, who lost their son to murder in Paso Robles three years ago. Their home in Chandler, Texas, filled with cherished memories and mementos of Trevon, was reduced to ashes, along with his remains, in a recent fire.

Perry, aged 27, was shot and killed by Paso Robles resident Nicholas Ron in 2020. Ron is currently serving a 25-year to life sentence in state prison.

Kelli and Geary Perry, the grieving parents, resided in Chandler, surrounded by keepsakes of their son’s life. Trevon’s ashes, along with those of Kelli and Geary’s mothers, were also lost in the blaze.

According to a GoFundMe campaign initiated by Trevon’s sister, Tierra Perry, Kelli and Geary fled the burning house with only the clothes on their backs. Within just 18 minutes, the home was reduced to rubble. One of their family dogs perished in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains uncertain at this time.

In the midst of this loss, Tierra, who was meant to celebrate her birthday on the day of the fire, is seeking assistance through donations to aid her parents in the process of rebuilding their lives. The GoFundMe campaign can be accessed at gofund.me/ed434e24.

As of Friday afternoon, the fundraiser has brought in $1,930 of a $25,000 goal.

