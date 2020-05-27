Fire destroys structure in San Miguel

–A fire destroyed a building in San Miguel Tuesday night. The fire was first reported Thursday afternoon at the 13000 Block of N. River Road near San Miguel. Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene where they found a structure “fully engulfed” in flames. The fire had begun to spread to surrounding vegetation.

North River Road was closed between Mission Lane and Cross Canyon. Firefighters were able to knock the structure fire down and mitigate the spread to vegetation. Firefighters eventually shifted operations to exterior only once it was determined that the building was a total loss. Cal Fire last posted on Twitter close to midnight that firefighters were still on the scene preventing the spread, and that “structure collapse remains a concern.”

#MissionIC (update) Crews will be at scene several hours to overhaul. San Miguel F.D. first at scene with fully involved structure. pic.twitter.com/YnNZF9TzOC — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 27, 2020

