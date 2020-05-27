Paso Robles News|Wednesday, May 27, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Fire destroys structure in San Miguel
  • Follow Us!

Fire destroys structure in San Miguel 

Posted: 7:21 am, May 27, 2020 by News Staff

–A fire destroyed a building in San Miguel Tuesday night. The fire was first reported Thursday afternoon at the 13000 Block of N. River Road near San Miguel. Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the scene where they found a structure “fully engulfed” in flames. The fire had begun to spread to surrounding vegetation.

North River Road was closed between Mission Lane and Cross Canyon. Firefighters were able to knock the structure fire down and mitigate the spread to vegetation. Firefighters eventually shifted operations to exterior only once it was determined that the building was a total loss. Cal Fire last posted on Twitter close to midnight that firefighters were still on the scene preventing the spread, and that “structure collapse remains a concern.”

 



Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.