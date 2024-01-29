Fire destroys two dental offices, cause considered ‘suspicious’

No injuries reported

– The San Luis Obispo Fire Department responded to and extinguished a fire at 1250 Peach Street in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, Nov. 11, at approximately 1:36 a.m., according to a social media post by the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. The fire originated outside the building and extended into two dental offices, resulting in a total loss for both.

Firefighters effectively contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to the third business within the building or adjacent structures in the complex. No injuries were reported, and damage was confined to the two dental offices, both deemed total losses. The cause of the fire is considered suspicious, reports say.

Preceding the structure fire, the department received reports of multiple trash can fires on Walnut St and Peach St. east of Santa Rosa. Responding units discovered a trash can fire at the Mosque Nasreen on Walnut, 1245 Peach, and behind 1270 Peach.

The San Luis Obispo City Police Department is urging individuals with information, including footage captured by home camera systems, to contact a detective through the 24/7 non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 781-7312.

NEWS RELEASE – COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE (1/4) Now out. 1250 Peach Street at approximately 1:36 AM. The fire started outside the building and extended into 2 dental offices, both were a total loss. pic.twitter.com/or9T7JHMTV — San Luis Obispo City Fire Department (@SLOCityFire) January 27, 2024

