Fire destroys two structures, one person injured

Structure fire breaks out in the early morning hours in Cambria

– A structure fire broke out Thursday morning at around 5:05 a.m. at a house on Sherwood Drive in Cambria, according to a report by KSBY.

CalFire sent seven engines, a truck, and breathing support. A battalion chief was also at the scene. By 6:49, Cal Fire SLO reported that the fire spread into a neighboring home and that both buildings are now uninhabitable.

No further information is available at this time.

