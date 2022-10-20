Paso Robles News|Thursday, October 20, 2022
Fire destroys two structures, one person injured 

Posted: 7:16 am, October 20, 2022 by News Staff
cambria fire

Photo by Cal Fire.

Structure fire breaks out in the early morning hours in Cambria

– A structure fire broke out Thursday morning at around 5:05 a.m. at a house on Sherwood Drive in Cambria, according to a report by KSBY.

CalFire sent seven engines, a truck, and breathing support. A battalion chief was also at the scene. By 6:49, Cal Fire SLO reported that the fire spread into a neighboring home and that both buildings are now uninhabitable.

No further information is available at this time.

 

