Fire drill planned at Paso Robles Airport

Wildland Urban Interface training drill to be conducted on May 13, 14, and 17

– The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department is informing the public of a Wildland Urban Interface training drill to be conducted on May 13, 14, and 17 at the Paso Robles Airport.

Fire apparatus and personnel will be present at the airport between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The training will simulate a wildland fire response and the initial actions taken by first responders.

Firefighters will be participating in real fire evolutions; smoke may be visible in the vicinity of the airport. This training provides our members with a unique opportunity to prepare for the upcoming fire season.

The department is also reminding the community that fire season is here. Review the “Ready, Set, Go” program to see how to be more prepared: https://www.readyforwildfire.org/prepare-for-wildfire/ready-set-gocampaign/

