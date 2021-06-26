Fire extinguished in riverbed Friday evening

Fire was extinguished within 45 minutes

–Paso Robles Fire and Cal Fire responded to a small fire in the Salinas Riverbed near Navajo Street in Paso Robles shortly after 6:10 p.m. Friday evening. The fire broke out in brush about 100-150 yards from homes along the river near North River Road, just north of Albertsons.

Firefighters dragged a fire hose out into the bushes and drenched the landscape where the fire occurred. No damage or injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes.

At least two Paso Robles Fire Trucks and another from Cal Fire responded to the fire.

The fire appeared to be caused by human activity in the riverbed, but no official cause has been reported.

