Fire extinguished in riverbed in San Miguel Tuesday night

–At around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County received reports of a fire in San Miguel near River Road and Cross Canyons Road, according to KSBY. The fire was reportedly located in the riverbed, under a bridge.

As of 9:11 p.m., Cal Fire said that all forward progress of the fire had been stopped. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

View the KSBY story here.

