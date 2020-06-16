Paso Robles News|Tuesday, June 16, 2020
You are here: Home » Region » Fire in Avila prompts evacuations, threatens homes, closes Hwy. 101
  • Follow Us!

Fire in Avila prompts evacuations, threatens homes, closes Hwy. 101 

Posted: 5:46 am, June 16, 2020 by News Staff

–A fire that sparked in Avila Beach Monday prompted the evacuation of residents and caused a freeway closure. The fire threatened dozens of homes. Highway 101 was closed.

Authorities lifted evacuations late Monday night after crews made progress against the blaze.

At one point, flames burned right up to some houses in the Shell Beach area but fire officials said no buildings were damaged, according to the Associated Press. The fire was 10-percent contained late Monday.

There was no immediate word on a cause. No further information was available Tuesday morning. Updates will be posted.



Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.