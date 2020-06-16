Fire in Avila prompts evacuations, threatens homes, closes Hwy. 101

[UPDATE] #AvilaIC 400 acres, 10% contained, no structures damaged, evacuation advisory for Pismo Heights has been canceled and south bound HWY 101 is now open. pic.twitter.com/f5ZTpRLUbN — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 16, 2020

–A fire that sparked in Avila Beach Monday prompted the evacuation of residents and caused a freeway closure. The fire threatened dozens of homes. Highway 101 was closed.

Authorities lifted evacuations late Monday night after crews made progress against the blaze.

At one point, flames burned right up to some houses in the Shell Beach area but fire officials said no buildings were damaged, according to the Associated Press. The fire was 10-percent contained late Monday.

There was no immediate word on a cause. No further information was available Tuesday morning. Updates will be posted.

Share this post!

email

Related