Fire in the riverbed extinguished Friday evening

Investigators determine fire was human-caused

– At approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a vegetation fire south of the Niblick Bridge within the Salinas River.

Fire engines arrived at scene within approximately five minutes and discovered a 50-foot-by-50-foot fire burning near Kohls in the riverbed. The fire was burning in heavy vegetation between the main river channel and a recently grazed firebreak. Firefighters accessed the fire through the managed firebreak and quickly stop the forward spread of the fire at a quarter-acre.

Three fire engines and one battalion chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s automatic and mutual aid agreements, three fire engines, and one battalion chief from Cal Fire/SLO County responded. Investigators determined the fire to be human-caused.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email