Fire near Cambria 40% contained this morning

No injuries reported or structures lost

– A brush fire broke out near the towns of Cambria and Harmony on the North Coast yesterday afternoon, according to social media posts by Cal Fire and multiple reports.

The fire has grown to 215 acres, with 40% containment as of this morning, according to the latest posts by Cal Fire. An evacuation warning was set in place for an area near Harmony but was later lifted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported or structures lost.

#GreenIC 10.07.23 AM UPDATE:

Wildland Fire: East of Cambria CA

215 Acres

40% Containment

Under Investigation pic.twitter.com/wuR10tHmaW — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 7, 2023

