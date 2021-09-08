Fire reported at Paso Robles apartment complex

\

Fire was contained to the exterior of the building

–A residential fire was reported at an apartment building next to Georgia Brown School in the 3500 block of Oak Street in Paso Robles around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The Paso Robles Fire Department responded to the scene and advised that the sprinklers were active and the fire appeared to be on the exterior of the building. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire to the exterior of the building.

No further information is available at this time.

