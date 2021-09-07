Fire reported on Commerce Way on Monday night

Fire in utility box causes road closures

–Paso Robles Police and Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire Monday night that broke out on Commerce Way. They fire reportedly began in an underground utility box, according to an eye-witness at the scene.

Commerce Way was closed to through traffic from Santa Bella to Sherwood Road as crews contained the blaze.

Paso Robles Police posted about the incident along with a short video on their Twitter account:

Fire on Commerce Way, please avoid the area. Commerce Way closed for northbound and southbound traffic from Santa Bella to Sherwood Rd pic.twitter.com/Nh35NGcujV — Paso Robles Police (@PasoRoblesPD) September 7, 2021

