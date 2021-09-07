Fire reported on Commerce Way on Monday night 

Paso Robles News|Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Posted: 7:39 am, September 7, 2021

Fire in utility box causes road closures

Paso Robles Police and Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire Monday night that broke out on Commerce Way. They fire reportedly began in an underground utility box, according to an eye-witness at the scene.

Commerce Way was closed to through traffic from Santa Bella to Sherwood Road as crews contained the blaze.

Paso Robles Police posted about the incident along with a short video on their Twitter account:

