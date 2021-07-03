Fire season officially begins in SLO County

Residents advised to take preventative measures

–Fire season will be declared in San Luis Obispo County as of 8 a.m. on Monday, due to current dry weather conditions and increased flammability of forest fuels and grasses.

This declaration implements the fire prevention requirements of the Public Resources Code, sections 4292 to 4296.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection asks residents to ensure that they are prepared for any potential wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around every home.

Other wildfire preparation tips:

Clear all dead or dying vegetation 100 feet around all structures.

Landscape with fire-resistant/drought-tolerant plants.

Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy facility.

For any additional information on preparing for and preventing wildfires visit readyforwildfire.org or ready.gov.

