Paso Robles News|Monday, July 20, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Fire sparks late Friday afternoon as a result of mowing
  • Follow Us!

Fire sparks late Friday afternoon as a result of mowing 

Posted: 2:08 am, July 20, 2020 by News Staff

paso robles fire and emergency

–On Friday at approximately 3:50 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services was dispatched to the area of Osos Way and Vista Grande for a vegetation fire. The initial arriving units found the fire burning in a vacant lot between two homes off Osos Way. The fire was quickly contained at .68 acres by responding units, with no damage to any structures.

Conditions were very windy at the time of the fire with multiple structures in the area. Compliance with the City of Paso Robles weed abatement ordinance limited the fire’s potential. The cause of the fire was determined to be from a mowing operation on an adjacent parcel.

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind everyone that mowing in the late afternoon during warm, dry, and/or windy conditions can easily ignite the dry vegetation. For more information on the City of Paso Robles weed abatement guidelines please visit: https://www.prcity.com/DocumentCenter/View/29601/Paso-Fire-Weed-Abatement-Requirements



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.